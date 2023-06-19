LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Open wrapped up, as it always does, on Father's Day. Golf's newest champion would be the first to tell people he's always been a mama's boy.

Wyndham Clark's victory Sunday will be remembered for how a 29-year-old newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been, to that point, kind of hard to love.

  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters