Charles County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night in Indian Head, according to a release.
At 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Drive and Dove Tree Court for a report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office. The male, identified as Leonte Omarr Harvey, 18, of Nanjemoy, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
A preliminary investigation revealed that two groups of people were fighting in the street on Dale Drive when someone fired shots, striking the victim who was outside and nearby, according to the sheriff's office release. At the time, no one else had reported any injuries.
Detectives are continuing to pursue leads and additional information will be given as it is received.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Riffle at 301-609-6501.Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online atwww.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this shooting.