Teen leaders look to future with advice from those who've been there

For some county teens, Saturday was spent educating themselves on how to become better, more effective leaders.
At the fifth Leadership and Community Outreach Forum — hosted by the Southern Maryland chapters of Top Ladies of Distinction and their youth organization Top Teens of America — the youth in attendance got the chance to sharpen the skills that will guide them to future success. Melba Ford, president of the TLOD chapter, said the day's events were coordinated entirely by the teens themselves. For the attendees, Saturday was spent doing everything from participating in a panel discussion to brushing up on etiquette, culminating with a motivational concert at the day's end.
Isabella Corradi, president of the Southern Maryland TTA chapter, said she was looking forward to using the forum as a means of both growing chapter membership and reaching out to the community.
“This organization is about service, and honestly our forum is here not only to promote our service but to make leaders, because that’s what Top Teens are,” Maurice J. McDonough student Caleb Wiggins, one of the organizers, said. “When I came in, I was very quiet. It allowed me to get out of my shell and help my speaking skills. … It just gave me what it means to be responsible.”
Corradi, a student at Westlake High School, said she joined TTA when she was in eighth grade and it’s been helpful for her communication skills as well. She, like Wiggins, also felt membership helped her blossom socially.
“When I came in, I didn’t want to speak to anyone. I didn’t know how,” Corradi said. “I can talk to anyone now, and I can get the message about Top Teens.”
After some introductory items, the day kicked off with a leadership panel discussion. In keeping with the theme of the day being an entirely TTA-run production, Wiggins served as the moderator for a discussion that featured questions posed to and answers from a group comprised of a retired Army colonel, a victim advocate with a local nonprofit organization, an associate pastor at a local church and a former NFL player. Combined, Wiggins said, the four presented "a wealth of knowledge" for the attendees to listen and learn from.
"They're all agents of change, and they all have unique thoughts on what we can do to become better leaders right now, today," Wiggins said in introducing the panelists.
Rev. Dana Coleman, a youth pastor at Calvary Gospel Church in Waldorf, spoke first in response to her feelings on what the biggest challenge facing modern youth is, and what strong leadership skills can do to potentially mitigate the same. Coleman said it seems most youth struggle with focus, due to the sheer amount of distractions available to them. Through being a leader, Coleman said, one can "embrace and invest in your uniqueness" and work to influence others, rather than being influenced by them.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Gregg Riley, in response to the same question, said he was concerned about the false narratives social media can potentially construct in the minds of young users. Like Coleman, Riley felt a strong sense of self and a deep moral code can help guide one away from negative influences.
"Teens — and anyone else — want to seem like they're living the good life, like things are greener on the other side," Riley said. "I just want to tell you that's not always so."
Olivia Burgess, who does community outreach for the Center for Abused Persons in Waldorf, said that because she's not much older than the teens gathered there she relates deeply to their struggles. Chief among them, Burgess said, is the pressure to fit in and the associated ills that can come with it.
"In our attempt to try and do that, we do compromise ourselves in ways that unfortunately can be detrimental to ourselves," Burgess said. However, a good leader can "inspire and influence" those around them, and with self-awareness and hard work they can build a healthier environment and "a life that reflects positive change."
"I was taught being a leader is really just doing your own thing, having your own goals and knowing that in order to achieve those goals, you're going to have to make sacrifices," recently retired NFL player Kyle Carter said, noting that he agrees social media has created a culture of unhealthy competition. "You can't be like everybody else. The biggest thing is finding a goal and really focusing on that goal, and just blocking out all the noise."
"It will hurt you later on in life," Coleman said of what teens might consider just youthful antics on social media. She's personally seen people turned down for jobs after potential employers scouring their social media uncovered things they felt didn't match their values. Moreover, Coleman said, social media usage also tends to consume peoples' time if left unchecked, and future leaders would do well to try and separate themselves from the digital rat race.
"Your character is what will be the foundation of your greatness, not necessarily your reputation," Coleman said.
Presented with a lengthy list of potential qualities, a combination of the ability to inspire and commitment, Riley said, are the traits he feels best serve leaders. It's critical, he said, for a leader to be inspired themselves if they want to have the most effect in enacting meaningful change. For himself, Riley said, having "the right light in my heart, in my soul" helped guide him as he grew as a leader.
Through the rest of the conversation, the panelists shared stories of their own personal roadblocks met along the way, and how far empathy and a strong support system can take a person as they grow and learn. Watching the mistakes of others and thus avoiding the "cool kid side," Carter said, helped keep him on track as he worked toward his goal of being recruited to play football for a Division I school.
Riley recalled that when he was a teenager, for a brief time he began to slip up in his behavior. However, he said, he caught himself and realized he was acting out of character.
"It doesn't take long to run off the track," Riley cautioned, so aspiring leaders would do well to be mindful of their actions and their environment.