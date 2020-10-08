Three teens were sentenced Sept. 30 in Charles County Circuit Court for their respective roles in a home invasion, robbery and assault last November.
Daquan Isaiah Skinner, 18, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 20 years with all but 10 suspended for home invasion and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. Skinner entered a guilty plea on July 22 and will be on supervised probation for a period of five years after release.
Skinner’s codefendants, Antone Jacoby Coleman, 19, of White Plains, received 10 years for home invasion and five years of supervised probation for armed robbery, while Johnathan Spencer Phillips, 19, of Waldorf, was sentenced to four years for conspiracy to commit armed robbery with five years of supervised probation.
All three men were sentenced last week before Judge Amy J. Bragunier. Coleman and Phillips both entered guilty pleas to their charges on July 22.
Southern Maryland News previously reported that on Nov. 8, 2019, shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stump Neck Road in Indian Head for the report of a home invasion. The initial lookout for the suspects was a gold Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
Initial investigation revealed that two suspects stole a flat screen television, a PlayStation 4, prescription medication, U.S. currency and the Chevrolet Malibu. While en route to the scene, officers observed a silver Chevrolet passenger car leaving the general area of the crime. Believing the vehicle may be involved, a stop was conducted in the area of Chicamuxen Road.
While the traffic stop was being conducted, officers were obtaining information from a juvenile victim. The victim stated that he was able to identify one of the gunmen who robbed them as Skinner. One of the occupants of the silver Chevrolet Cavalier was also identified as Skinner.
Officers on the scene of the traffic stop also observed a flat screen television, a PlayStation and a broken knife blade in the back seat of the car. The driver was identified as Phillips. The other occupant was identified as Coleman and the three were transported to the criminal investigations division.
James Lenox, another victim, was flown to Prince George’s County Hospital for stab wounds he suffered in the home invasion. Detectives’ investigation revealed that shortly before 1 a.m., victims James Lenox, Cynthia Lenox and the juvenile were at their home sleeping. James and Cynthia heard their dog growling, so James got up to investigate.
When James Lenox walked down the hallway into his living room he was confronted by two suspects, at least one of them armed with an AR-15 style rifle. The gunman was pointing the gun at him and James Lenox began to struggle with the gunman. The second suspect joined in the struggle.
James Lenox was punched in his face several times and stabbed in the back four times with a knife. He was overpowered and sat on the couch while being held at gunpoint. Cynthia Lenox heard the commotion and came to the living room, where she was also held at gunpoint as the suspects demanded money and “gas.”
The juvenile victim also heard the commotion and came to the living room where he was held at gunpoint. The juvenile recognized the gunman as Skinner.
During the robbery, the suspects stole by force or threat of force approximately $145, a flat screen television, a PlayStation 4 and various bottles of prescription medication. They also stole a set of car keys, a ladies wallet, a 2015 car and an iPhone 7.
The knife the suspects used to stab James Lenox was left behind at the residence. The blade of the knife was broken off during the attack.
The juvenile was able to identify Skinner because Skinner was a former friend of his brother and lived with them approximately one year ago. Skinner was wearing athletic style pants and a red bandana covering his face during the attack. The second suspect, Coleman, was described as being smaller than Skinner with a black mask covering his face.
When detectives spoke to Skinner inside the criminal investigations division they noticed he had two abrasions on his right hand in the area of his knuckles that appeared to be fresh. He was wearing the same clothing described by the victim.
Twitter: @RyanSoMdNews