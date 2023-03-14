Calvert County
Andrae Townsel — Superintendent of schools, $215,000
Julian M. Willis — County administrator, $208,650
David P. Payne II — Assistant sheriff, $202,280
Patrick D. McDowell — Deputy sheriff major, $196,768
Robert H. Harvey Jr. — State's attorney, $184,433
Ronald V. Naughton — Deputy sheriff captain, $183,914
Roscoe N. Jones IV — Deputy sheriff captain, $180,502
John B. Norris III — County attorney, $180,447
Linda S. Vassallo — Deputy county administrator, $180,447
Pamela R. Lucas — Assoc. county attorney, $176,050
Scott Johnson — Administrator M&C school, $174,100
William B. Parrott — Deputy sheriff captain, $173,826
Jacqueline Vaughan — (Temp) Deputy county administrator, $172,900
Susan Johnson — School executive, $172,400
Anthony Navarro — School executive, $172,400
Donald C. Bowen — Deputy sheriff lieutenant, $171,850
Timothy L. Buckmaster — Deputy sheriff lieutenant, $171,850
Mary B. Cook — Planning and zoning director, $171,565
Timothy K. Fridman — Deputy sheriff captain, $170,539
Richard T. Cox Jr. — Sheriff, $170,202
