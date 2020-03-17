Members of the Tri-County Cruisers Rod and Custom Car Club, along with a friend, won multiple awards at the Asphalt Angels Car Show in Doswell, Va., in February.
The Asphalt Angels Car Club, located in Richmond, Va., held its 58th annual Festival of Rods and Customs at a public venue in Doswell from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9. Members of the Tri-County Cruisers Rod and Custom Car Club competed for trophies and plaques with 145 other vehicles, including three motorcycles.
Tri-County Rod and Custom Car Club member Lawrence Morris won the first place pro-street tri-five trophy for his 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air. Member Tony Hall’s 1984 Chevrolet El Camino won first place and the best appeal classic cruiser trophy. Paul Harris won the first place roadster trophy for his 1970 Cord Convertible. Bill Bushey won two plaque awards, one for best truck interior and another for most creative truck display for his 1957 Ford Panel truck. Club friend Steve Padgett’s 1939 Chevrolet Coupe won first place for best appearing modified, Padgett also won a cash reward.
Each of the trophies and plaques was inscribed with Asphalt Angels Car Show — 58th Annual Festival of Rods and Customs, Richmond, Va.