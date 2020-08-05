High winds and flash flooding around Charles County Tuesday prompted responses from law enforcement and emergency services, but did not leave much in terms of severe damage locally.
Multiple roads were closed due to flooding or debris falling in the roadway due to high winds. As of Tuesday afternoon, all roads in the county were either open or passable that were closed earlier in the day, according to Steve Staples, chief of county roads with the county department of public works.
"When the water completely recedes, we can see if there is any structural damage, but we do not see any as of this time," Staples said.
Most drivers were able to traverse the roadways safely, however the Maryland State Police had to respond to a water rescue Tuesday morning, according to a press release.
Troopers from the La Plata barrack responded after two vehicles were swept off the road near the Charles County and Prince George's County line. A preliminary investigation indicated that just before 9 a.m., the drivers of two vehicles tried to cross Brandywine Road near Route 381, where rising floodwaters from Swanson Creek swept both vehicles off the road, according to the release.
First responders rescued both drivers and one was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment. Charles County emergency services airboat also responded to assist with the rescue.
Both drivers were located within 45 minutes of the initial call. Due to the flooding conditions, the road remained closed during the time of rescue. The Maryland Department of Transportation also assisted with the road closures.
Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said the storm kept first responders busy, fielding multiple 911 calls and police communications staff dispatching calls for service.
"Officers responded to numerous reports of flooding and assisted with traffic control and road closures," Richardson said. "They also assisted stranded motorists and helped with [the] water rescue on Brandywine Road."
Other roads that were closed in areas due to flooding during the late morning and early afternoon included Mill Creek Road, Billingsley Road, Pomfret Road and Bumpy Oak Road.
As of Wednesday morning, high water on roadways was still occurring, as Livingston Road at Hawthorne Road was closed around 8. a.m. for flooding. In total, three separate flood warnings were issued for the county between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the national weather service.
Maryland State Police warned that flash floods can come quickly and without warning during times of excessive rainfall. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to strand a small vehicle, while 24 inches of fast flowing water can carry away most vehicles.
State police advised that following the simple advice of “turn around, don’t drown,” could save lives during flash flooding conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of flood-related deaths occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater.