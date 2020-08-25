The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenager Saturday night in Fort Washington. The victim is 16-year-old Osadolar Omozee of Woodridge, Va.
On August 22nd, at approximately 9:25 pm, officers responded to southbound Indian Head Highway at Palmer Road. Omozee was rushed to a hospital where he died several hours later.
The preliminary investigation reveals two vehicles struck Omozee. Both of the drivers remained on the scene. Investigators are working to determine exactly why the teen was in the roadway at the time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
Pedestrian killed in Brandywine collision
Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight traffic fatality in Prince George’s County that occurred when a pedestrian walked into the travel portion of Rt. 301 and was struck by a vehicle.
The victim is identified as Amy Howard, 26, of Brandywine. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. yesterday, 911 calls were received reporting a pedestrian struck in the area of southbound Rt. 301, north of Cedarville Road, in Brandywine. Troopers from the Forestville Barrack and units from the Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a passenger car was traveling southbound on Rt. 301 north of Cedarville Road. The driver was moving from the center lane into the right lane when a pedestrian suddenly walked from the right side of the road into the travel portion of the highway. The driver was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
Evidence indicates Howard was crossing the highway in an area that was not illuminated and was about 300 feet north of an intersection that had a traffic signal and a crosswalk.
Scene investigation required the roadway to be closed for about four hours. Prince George’s County Police Department officers and personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration assisted with the scene and traffic diversion around the area.
ELI WOHLENHAUS