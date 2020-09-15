Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department homicide unit are actively investigating two separate shootings that occurred Sept. 10 and 11.
The first, on Sept. 10, was a double fatal shooting in Oxon Hill. The victims have been identified as Davonte Simms, 27, of Alexandria, Va., and Kion Scott, 26 of Oxon Hill.
At approximately 9:35 p.m., patrol officers in Oxon Hill responded to the sound of gunshots near the 600 block of Audrey Lane. The officers discovered the victims outside and both were pronounced deceased on the scene.
Additionally, detectives are conducting an investigation into a fatal shooting inside of a home in Clinton on Sept. 11. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime. The victim has been identified as Deandre Clark, 21, of Clinton.
At approximately 1:10 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 6700 block of Danford Drive for the report of a shooting. Clark was discovered inside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects as well as a motive in both cases. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in both cases.
If anyone has information relevant to the investigations, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app by searching “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
Detectives charge subject in fatal shooting in Oxon Hill
PGCPD's Homicide Unit charged a suspect with another fatal shooting that occurred in Oxon Hill on Friday, Sept. 4.
The suspect is 28-year-old Donnell Alphonzo Brown of no fixed address. He's charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Justin Easter of Oxon Hill. Brown is charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other charges. A court commissioner ordered him held without bond at the Department of Corrections.
Around 9:45 pm on Sept. 4, patrol officers were called to the 600 block of Audrey Lane for a report of a shooting. They discovered Easter unresponsive outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect and victim were known to each other and a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute.