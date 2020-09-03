UM Charles Regional receives several awards

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata recently announced several awards and designations recognizing the hospital for the care it provides in various areas.
The U.S. News and World Report listed Charles Regional as a high-performing hospital in the area of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, care. The hospital, along with a robust cardiopulmonary department, regularly hosts meetings of the Better Breathers Club — a patient-focused, community-based, support group for people who are dealing with COPD and other breathing disorders.
Dr. Joseph Moser, chief medical officer at Charles Regional, said the cardiopulmonary department wants to help people live a lifestyle that minimizes both debility from a chronic condition and acute exacerbations into episodes where it may become severe and require hospitalization.
"We want to keep people out of the hospital as much as possible," Moser said. "If you have COPD, taking care of the acute phase can lead to a low mortality risk and out of the hospital in a short time. Coordination with other specialists is important; people also need to be cared for in conjunction with it."
Moser said the Better Breathers Club is a way of giving people information on breathing disorders that helps them learn about positive changes in lifestyle that could prevent a hospital visit.
Newsweek listed Charles Regional as one of the best maternity hospitals in the country, one of three hospitals in Maryland to earn the designation. Charles Regional recently expanded on its commitment to those high standards of care through a partnership with OB Hospitalist Group, the leading provider of hospitalists for obstetrician programs.
Charles Regional will be able to ensure that expectant mothers will have round the clock, immediate coverage by a certified physician, rather than a physician on call, for mothers and their newborn babies. Moser said this is a model growing in popularity across the country and allows physicians to focus on a single aspect of care.
Moser said the old model of physicians spending all day in the office and nights and weekends in a hospital is not sustainable, so physicians coordinating can either be in an inpatient or office side, not just a handoff from one to another.
"In ways I am waiting for first negative impact, the staff and hospital like it, the patients like it and staff in office like it, so it is all good," Moser said. "We see this model building on a program that has already gotten good results, not replacing it or augmenting what it was doing before and we are quite excited about it."
The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems officially designated Charles Regional as a primary stroke center. Designated centers provide a heightened state of readiness for stroke patients and ensure that hospital-wide mechanisms are in place to rapidly identify and intervene in an acute stroke and deliver rapid and sophisticated care.
Moser said the stroke program was certified before he began with the hospital and insists of physicians and nurses with a combination of neurology expertise able to respond immediately to stroke symptoms in a patient. Moser said the program is actively expanding through telemedicine that would allow neurologists to have eyes and ears on patients in coordination with providers.
"We are quite pleased to see they found us able to be approved for the program once again," Moser said.
The final recognition in early August was the hospital receiving a platinum recognition from the Workplace Partnership for Life. The Health Resources and Services Administration honored Charles Regional for its efforts to increase the number of potential organ, eye, and tissue donors across the state.
Moser said the Workplace Partnership coordinates the recipient efforts, so they are not in the hands of the hospital itself; however, the hospital tries to inform patients who are in situations where organ donation is appropriate about the amount of good that can be done in saving lives through organ donation.
"I think largely it is a matter that most of us would be willing to participate in program that is being done respectfully in saving lives," Moser said. "We certainly do, this is a magnificent gift of life from donor, having people reassured this is a way to give beyond life itself."
Moser said the reason the staff at Charles Regional complements each other so well is the common goal of patient care. He said if the patients are doing well, the staff goes home feeling good and that is the reason they entered the healthcare profession.
"The awards are not the goal, the patient care is," Moser said. "I am not thinking in terms of what awards will come down the road, but it is a nice surprise. I think it will continue because the pride and care we give is going to continue."
“The last six months have been challenging, some of which has been related to the pandemic and will continue for the near future,” said Noel Cervino, president and CEO of Charles Regional. “However, those challenges make these honors especially rewarding, because they are made possible by our doctors, nurses, and administration maintaining focus on our mission — to provide outstanding medical care to our community, even under the most difficult circumstances.”