Volkswagen announces pricing for new 2021 Atlas

On March 5, Volkswagen of America, Inc., announced pricing for the new 2021 Atlas will start at $31,545 MSRP. Improving on the success of the outgoing model, the refreshed seven-seater SUV offers a bolder design as well as interior upgrades, advanced connectivity and new driver-assistance features.
The Atlas will be available with two powertrains: a 276-hp V6 and a 235-hp four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and are available with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The 2.0T and 4Motion pairing is new for 2021, as is the availability of the four-cylinder engine on top trim lines.
The updated Atlas maintains the same underpinnings of the outgoing model, but is nearly three inches longer, thanks to new front and rear bumper styling. New headlight and taillight designs with standard LED lighting give the Atlas a more aggressive stance, especially when paired with the sculpted bumpers. Similar to the Atlas Cross Sport, the Atlas now features a bold three-bar grille that extends into the new front light assemblies, giving the SUV a stylish design presence.
Inside, the Atlas features interior upgrades, advanced connectivity and driver-assistance features that are new to the seven-seater. These appointments include a new steering wheel, available contrast stitching on leather seating surfaces and door trim and 8-inch Composition Media infotainment system on all models but the base S trim. All trims come standard with the next generation Car-Net telematics system and have in-car Wi-Fi capability when subscribed to a data plan. Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert are standard on all models.
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas will be available in eight trim levels and is expected to begin arriving at Volkswagen dealers in Q2 2020.
The Atlas S is available with a four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI engine. The FWD model starts at $31,545 MSRP, and the Atlas S 4Motion starts at $33,445 MSRP. Standard features include: 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels; LED headlights, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and taillights; rain-sensing wipers; heated side mirrors; cloth seating surfaces; auto-dimming rearview mirror; LED interior lighting; Composition Color infotainment system with a 6.5-inch glass-covered touchscreen display, App-Connect and Bluetooth connectivity for compatible devices and rearview camera. Standard driver-assistance features include Front Assist and Blind Spot Monitor.
Building off the S trim, the Atlas SE starts at $34,895 for the FWD and $36,795 for the SE 4Motion. Standard features include: 18-inch machined wheels; KESSY keyless access; leatherette seating surfaces; 10-way power driver’s seat; heated front seats; Climatronic three-zone automatic climate control; Composition Media infotainment system with an 8.0-inch glass-covered touchscreen display and Voice Control; SiriusXM satellite radio (with three-month trial); wireless charging for compatible devices; two front and two rear USB ports plus one in the center console (for charging only) and a power lift gate.
SE with Technology models are available with either the four-cylinder engine or a 3.6-liter V6. Prices start at $36,895 for the four-cylinder FWD, and $38,295 for the V6. 4Motion is available on both engine options and adds $1,900. Standard features include: 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; Easy Open rear liftgate; remote start; and 115-volt power outlet in the second row. Standard driver-assistance features include front and rear Park Distance Control and Automatic Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go.
SE with Technology R-Line models build on the previous trim with additional R-Line® content for V6 models. MSRP starts at $39,695 for the V6 FWD, and $41,595 for the 4Motion. Standard R-Line features include: 20-inch twin five-spoke alloy wheels in a dark graphite color, black accented R-Line bumpers, signature R-Line badging, and stainless-steel pedal caps.
SEL models are available with three powertrain options — four-cylinder AWD, V6 FWD, and V6 AWD — and build on the features of SE with Technology models. Prices start at $42,395 for the four-cylinder 4Motion, $42,295 for the V6 FWD and $44,195 for the V6 4Motion. Standard content includes: LED headlights with an Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS); silver roof rails; driver’s seat memory function; 8-way power passenger seat; Volkswagen Digital Cockpit and Discover Media infotainment system with navigation; panoramic sunroof and the V6 Towing Package. Standard driver-assistance features include Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display.
SEL R-Line models build on the previous trim’s V6 models, adding R-Line content. MSRP starts at $43,995 for the V6 FWD and $45,895 for the 4Motion V6 model. Standard features include: 21-inch machined wheels; black accented R-Line bumpers; signature R-Line badging and stainless steel pedal caps.
Building off the SEL trim, the Atlas SEL Premium is only available with 4Motion on the four-cylinder and V6 models. MSRP starts at $47,195 for the four-cylinder model and is $48,995 for the V6 model. Standard features include: 4Motion with Active Control all-wheel-drive system; 20-inch machined wheels; leather seats; ventilated/heated front seats and heated rear seats; ambient lighting and Fender Premium Audio system. Standard driver-assistance features include Park Assist and the Area View camera.
SEL Premium R-Line models build on the previous trim with additional R-Line content for the V6 model. MSRP starts at $50,695 for the V6 4Motion. Standard R-Line content includes: 21-inch machined wheels; black accented R-Line bumpers; signature R-Line badging and stainless steel pedal caps.
Destination fee on all models is $1,020.
Options
Captain’s Chairs. Available on the SE with Technology and above. Includes two Captain’s Chairs in the second row to replace the bench seat for $695.
Panoramic Sunroof. Available on the SE with Technology and the SE with Technology R-Line. Includes a panoramic sunroof with electric tilt-and-slide function for $1,200.
V6 Towing Package Available on the SE with Technology and the SE with Technology R-Line V6 models. Includes a factory trailer hitch and more powerful alternator for $550.