The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred inside a 7-Eleven store in Waldorf early Thursday morning, according to a press release.
Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3370 Middletown Road for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation showed that a male entered the store and approached the clerk, then demanded money and produced a firearm.
After obtaining the money from the clerk, the suspect shot the victim and fled the store. The victim has been identified as Linda Marie Maher, 49, of White Plains. Maher died from her injuries on the scene.
The suspect has been described as a black male, 5'7" to 5'10" with a slender build. He was wearing a white face mask, dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Jeffer Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 and 7-Eleven is offering a reward up to $10,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect.