A Waldorf man was pronounced deceased after a motor vehicle collision in Waldorf on Oct. 2, according to a press release from the Maryland State Police.
Shortly after 3:15 p.m., state troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to the report of a serious motor vehicle collision on route 229 on Bennsville Road in the area of Grey Run Road. Due to the seriousness of the collision, the La Plata barrack requested a collision reconstruction specialist to assume the investigation.
Sgt. M. Galgan of the La Plata Barrack responded to the scene. A preliminary investigation conducted by troopers indicated a 2000 Honda CBR-900 operated by William Riedel, 20, of Waldorf, was traveling northbound on Route 229 in the area of Grey Run Road.
At the same time, a 2015 Ford Edge driven by Tracey Johnson, 57, of Waldorf was making a left turn from southbound Route 229 onto Grey Run Drive. Prior to the collision, witnesses stated the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in no passing zones.
The Honda collided with the Ford as the Ford was making a left turn onto Grey Run Drive. Johnson was transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Riedel succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the duty officer at the La Plata barrack at 301-392-1200.