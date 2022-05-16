Forgive me if I read the article ("County moves ahead on diversity" in the May 6, 2022, edition of Southern Maryland News) wrong about Charles County government moving forward to instill diversity and inclusion in government operations. The county is now over 75% Black with Black commissioners, a Black sheriff, a Black state's attorney and Black judges, so I hope the equality and inclusion is to install some whites and Asians.
I personally think jobs should be awarded on merit — the best qualified — but if we are going on color only, now I'm assuming the article of equality will mean it's not the NAACP meaning Black people, but rather equal representation of all races so there'll be some white and Asian people hired. The article was dressed up to look pretty, but I'm plain spoken, and as I said if I've interpreted the article wrong then my apologies.
Also in the article it said the program is to eliminate unconscious bias, and this program is as deliberate as they come as I said in a previous response in a letter to editor when the NAACP said it was needed. The article earlier this month states there are efforts to include a video series about historical locations important to Black people. Well that doesn't sound equal or inclusive. Why not just historical Charles County locations?
The article also states the county will increase the number of contracts to minority businesses. Didn't affirmative action already do that? How is this equal and inclusive?
Also the words "free dollars" pop up as for free services, and this article happens to be on same page as lifelong residents, all lifelong residents, raising Cain about being priced out of their homes and the county with high taxes.
That's where the commissioners efforts should be and the county's extra funds should go to cutting high property tax for all residents not some equality/inclusion program that's anything but.