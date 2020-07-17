Wills Group provides philanthropic COVID-19 response

The Wills Group, headquartered in La Plata, announced on July 9 an additional $300,000 in unrestricted grants to support nonprofit organizations working to help individuals and families in need across the Mid-Atlantic region, according to a press release.
Since March, the Wills Group has made $500,000 worth of philanthropic donations to address rising food insecurity issues caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. On March 31, $200,000 in unrestricted grants to support four food banks in the Mid-Atlantic region was donated by the Wills Group and its convenience store brand, Dash In.
The four food banks that received grants in March were Food Bank of Delaware, Maryland Food Bank, Feed More of Richmond, Virginia and Capital Area Food Bank. $200,000 of the $300,000 in additional grants announced July 9 will be distributed to support the expansion of mobile food distribution efforts across the four food banks.
Farming 4 Hunger and the Southern Maryland Food Bank, two Southern Maryland nonprofit organizations, will each receive $30,000 to support their food pantries. LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc. received $40,000, which will be put toward their coronavirus response efforts to expand their reach to families in rural areas across Southern Maryland.
LifeStyles has previously taken efforts constructing and placing cabanas and sheds across the region, which volunteers stocked with non-perishable food items and toiletries. The grant money is scheduled to further those efforts.
“We are fortunate that the Wills Group is able to help our neighbors in need during these unprecedented and challenging times,” said Lock Wills, chairman, CEO and president of the Wills Group. “We welcome the opportunity to support our long-time partners who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.”
The Wills Group’s headquarters served as a mobile food distribution center on July 8, a “Pantry on the Go” in partnership with LifeStyles of Maryland and the Maryland Food Bank.
The contactless mobile pantry distributed nearly 100 fresh produce meal kits to families and individuals across Maryland, as well as 400 gallons of milk, donated by LifeStyles of Maryland.
An additional 150 fresh produce meal kits were distributed across the region via Servants of Christ Ministries, End Hunger Charles County, and LifeStyles of Maryland.
“We are grateful to have partners like the Wills Group who support our efforts to feed Marylanders during this incredibly challenging time,” said Yekatit Bezooayehu, Regional Program Director for Southern Maryland of Maryland Food Bank. “These ‘Pantry on the Go’ events are highly effective in distributing food safely in communities all over the state, but they wouldn’t be possible without the financial contributions of organizations like the Wills Group that are committed to helping their neighbors in need.”
The mobile food distribution has helped the Maryland Food Bank to safely and efficiently provide boxes of food through a contactless, drive-thru approach. The Maryland Department of Transportation and local officials and volunteers have also worked in accordance with these organizations.
Sandy Washington, executive director of LifeStyles, said that much of the public can take for granted the ability to put food on the table while others are struggling to do so at this time.
She said LifeStyles is proud to work with the Wills Group and Maryland Food Bank in order to address the needs that community members face.
“While we know there are so many great organizations in Southern Maryland addressing food insecurity, the needs so many times seem greater than the resources,” Washington said. “Since April 1st we have provided over 41,000 meals to Charles County families. What we thought was going to be about 16 weeks of supplying meals now has no end in sight. With the efforts of these compassionate partners no one should go hungry in our community, not on our watch.”
Dash In has also provided support to local healthcare professionals and first responders working to keep the community safe amid the pandemic.
From April 27 to May 3, Dash In provided free breakfast sandwiches to all healthcare professionals and first responders who visited any store across the Mid-Atlantic region.
Dash In encouraged customers to show support and appreciation for healthcare professionals and first responders. The Snack-O-Gram program, which ran throughout May, allowed customers to provide a free snack accompanied by a personal message for healthcare professionals and first responders.
More than 2,500 Snack-O-Grams were delivered to ten hospitals and fire stations across Maryland, Delaware and Virginia on June 23.
