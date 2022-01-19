Ailene Hutchins used to jot down meticulous notes on index cards when researching and writing her stories, and now Calvert residents can access those cards to assist with their own research after the Calvert Historical Society put the cards in a new exhibit.
According to a Calvert County Historical Society 2021 newsletter, starting in 1971 Hutchins penned a column titled “Calvert County Then and Now” in The Calvert Recorder for more than 10 years and was a contributing writer for other local newspapers. She also wrote four books; “Calvert County Early Land Records” (1982), “Memoirs of John P. Broome” (1997), “Hunting Creek Hundred” (1982) and “Our Infant Zion – History of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church” (2000).
“Mother was unique in the sense that she used a computer in her work, but she would not take any information [from] online,” Philip Mohler said of his mother. “She did not believe in that, all of her information is known to be valid because of her sources and each source was documented. She was on top of things.”
As a result, Ailene (prounced UH-leen), who died in 2006 at the age of 86, amassed a collection of more than 27,000 4-by-6-inch index cards on local families and individuals.
“She loved to talk about what she had learned from other people and her resources and from her interviews,” said Caroline Dowell Mohler, Philip’s wife and Hutchins’ daughter-in-law. “She was just very excited about that and just loved to share that information. I know she really loved to draw people out on what they had to say about themselves, their families and what they remembered about Calvert County as they were growing up.”
In an April 21, 1971, “Calvert County Then and Now” column, Hutchins explored some of the land names in Calvert County and listed several names, including “Blind Tom,” “Bear Road,” “Hog’s Haunt,” “Cedar Post” and “Devil’s Woodyard.”
“This makes you wonder where some of these names came from, doesn’t it?” she wrote. “Through this column, perhaps we can explore some ideas about Calvert County — what it was like many years ago and how and why it has changed through the years. Let’s start with the beginning and continue from there.”
The cards, which span more than 50 years of Hutchins’ writing career, now occupy a filing cabinet in the “Ailene Williams Mohler Hutchins Room” on the second floor of the Prince Frederick-based historical society.
“It is perfect for [the historical society] because it has the history and research,” Calvert County Historical Society President John Johnson said. “But it is written at a personal level about the people and the places in the county and that’s what makes it special.”
Johnson said anyone wanting to use the cards can come in and request them and historical society staff will find them. He said this is because the cards are “valuable and perishable,” though they will eventually all be scanned and digitized. The cards range from one card per family to 1,223 for the Bowen family. Though the cards are a type of family tree, Caroline said they are much more than that. One card lists a person’s will and who was gifted the feather bed.
“She especially sought out African American families, many of whom did not realize the history or significance of the home they were living in,” Philip said. “She felt very strongly about recording information from them.”
One card references Dr. James Sommervill, who was a political prisoner in Scotland during an uprising in 1715 and later banished to Calvert County. Caroline said Sommervill descendants still live in the area, and one of them is even on the Calvert Historical Society board.
“It’s that type of information that is real interesting,” she said.
Hutchins was born Nov. 1, 1918, to John Wright and Ruby Williams in the family farmhouse on what is now J.W. Williams Road. She graduated from Calvert County High School and was a teacher and guidance counselor with Calvert County Public Schools.
She served as secretary of the historical society for 25 years, was a founding member of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum and a charter member of the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Advisory Board, of which she served on for 23 years.
She was also a judge of Calvert orphan’s court, played the organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for more than 35 years and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Calvert Hospice.
Hutchins — who was married twice, to William Daniel ‘Bill’ Mohler for about 25 years and to T. Reid Hutchins for 25 years until his death in 1988 — had four children: Anne, David, Philip and the late John Mohler.
She also has 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
“She was a great mother-in-law,” Caroline said. “She always wanted to know what you were interested in and what you were doing and family was very important to her. She was always very positive and supportive.”
Her columns were interesting, but so was her own life.
Hutchins celebrated her 16th birthday at Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) and one of her gifts was two stuffed baked chickens and a pie, which were mailed to her by her grandmother, Ruby Chamberlain Williams. And incredulously, Philip said “no one got sick.”
The cards were donated to the Calvert County Historical Society by Philip and Caroline Mohler.
“It’s been on my mind for quite a long time that I wanted to get these cards where they could be used at the historical society,” Philip said. “I would hear people looking for family info and where to research and think, ‘Gee, I have some cards that would probably help them up in our attic,’ but at that point they were even inaccessible even to us up there.”
Caroline, who has been a Calvert Historical Society board member for nine years and its president from 2020-2021, spent four months collating the cards beginning in March 2020.
“[The board] knew of the research she had done over the years and how precise and detailed they were,” Caroline said. “So they were very excited about getting all of this information [out to the public].”
Philip said the cards are valuable in so many ways.
“Looking at these cards, we found so much information [about our family] we didn’t know anything about,” he said. “So I think another family would have a similar experience.”