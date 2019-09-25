As a YMCA exploratory committee is finally appointed by St. Mary’s County commissioners, the variety of committee members will soon start meeting to determine the feasibility of the center, investigate the community’s specific needs, ascertain the fundraising capacity of the project, and more.
The committee will meet once a month for six months and will provide a report of their findings at the end of that period to the commissioners.
Many community members, as well as the county commissioners agree that Lexington Park would be an ideal location for the YMCA, being that their has been a Grassroots effort in securing a community center there for several years.
Mike Brown, citizen-at-large and appointed committee member, made it clear that many aspects of the YMCA are currently undecided.
“Starting in the middle of October we’ll have our first meeting. None of us know exactly how it’s going to move forward, that’s why we made this exploratory committee,” said Brown of the committee’s future plans.
St. Mary’s County business leader, John Parlett, was also selected to be on the committee. Although very little information has been provided on the project so far, Parlett considers the project an important one.
“This is something that citizens are concerned about, the what, when, and where. I’m here from a business standpoint...I’ve worked on a number of committees for the county in the past and I’ve been able to provide a positive impact,” said Parlett of his involvement.
Updates are on their way in the coming months after the committee is able to meet, hopefully in the next few weeks.
For more information about the YMCA Exploratory Committee, call Diane Gleissner, at 301-475-4200. ext. 71700, or email diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com.
Twitter: MadisonEntNews